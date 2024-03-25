UFC fighter hospitalized with mysterious infection leads to ‘very scary’ battle with pneumonia

Maycee Barber won her sixth straight fight by capturing a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara at the UFC 299 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Miami. Unfortunately, her celebration was short lived, as “The Future” was subsequently hospitalized with a mysterious infection that led to pneumonia.

“Well, the past few weeks were quite the ride and included lots of highs and lots of lows,” Barber wrote on Instagram. “Following my fight, I spent nine days in the hospital being tested and treated for an infection that they thought were a mix of different things from Strep A to Staph. Being in the hospital and still not having a true definitive answer while battling a 105 degree fever for days, having extremely low blood pressure, HR, and oxygen, was incredibly hard. Despite having multiple IV antibiotics and medications over the course of several days, they were unable to get my fever to drop, which eventually led to me developing Pneumonia.”

Barber, 25, is currently ranked in the Top 5 of the women’s flyweight division.

“It definitely wasn’t what I had planned and was honestly very scary at times,” Barber continued. “There were a few moments where I wasn’t sure if I was going to be okay, but I know that whatever happens was meant to happen and that it’s all just another piece of the puzzle of life. Grateful for everyone who has been by my side through it all. Little scares like this make you really step back and appreciate those around you! God is good and I am blessed!”

The 14-2 Barber appears to be on the mend and will likely make her Octagon return at some point later this year. It would stand to reason that another big win for “The Future” will likely lead to a 125-pound title shot, depending on what happens in this upcoming fight.

