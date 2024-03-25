Commission takes a bite out of Igor Severino’s fight purse for chomping on Andre Lima at UFC Vegas 89

A lot of fighters dream about biting their rivals, even UFC champions, but flyweight up-and-comer Igor Severino went one step further and actually chomped down on opponent Andre Lima, leading to a disqualification finish at UFC Vegas 89 last weekend in “Sin City.”

Regulators were not amused.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) withheld the Brazilian’s purse and is expected to hand down both a fine and suspension at next month’s meeting, according to MMA Fighting. In addition, Severino was immediately cut by UFC CEO Dana White.

Lima has since petitioned UFC to reconsider.

Severino (8-1), just 20 years old, captured a UFC contract with his breakout performance on Dana White’s “Contender Series” last fall and was expected to become a major player at 125 pounds. Instead, he’ll join the not-so-illustrious list of UFC fighters banned for life.

For more news and notes from the UFC Vegas 89 fight card click here and here.