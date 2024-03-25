‘Excited’ Sean O’Malley rushes to YouTube to announce next UFC title fight — ‘Your wish is granted’

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley said he had an “incredible meeting with UFC” last week, then followed up that tweet by telling his fans on social media how much he loves “beating guys Henry (Cejudo) couldn’t beat.”

Now we know why.

O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) dropped a new YouTube video on Monday revealing that No. 1-ranked bantamweight title contender Merab Dvalishvili will be his next opponent, though “Suga” did not reveal a date or location for his upcoming title defense.

“Merab’s next, Merab is f***ing next,” O’Malley said. “Your wish is granted. A lotta people said I’m ducking him, I just really am not ducking that little dude. I like the fight for me, there’s multiple ways to win. I’m excited about the fight now, finally. I was never ducking him, I was just never excited to fight him. Now ... is it the right time? It’s like the ‘Chito’ rematch. The time will come when it’s the right time to fight certain people. Merab’s next and be careful what you wish for, buddy.”

Dvalishvili (17-4) has won 10 straight fights dating back to late 2018.

O’Malley captured the crown by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event last August, then returned at UFC 299 in Miami to whoop Marlon Vera. As for Dvalishvili, he’s coming off a dominant performance against Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 last month in Anaheim.

Expect UFC to make this fight official in the coming weeks, if not sooner.