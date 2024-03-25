Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney ‘Face Off’ video ahead of April 20 title fight

I guess all that crazy talk from Ryan Garcia won’t interfere with his WBC super lightweight title fight against Devin Haney, currently scheduled for Sat., April 20, 2024 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Assuming the NYSAC shrink doesn’t raise any additional red flags.

Garcia and Haney came face-to-face for a special sit down interview on the “Face Off” segment from DAZN Boxing, which streams the April 20 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, also featuring Arnold Barboza Jr. and Jorge Chavez.

“When I first came into the game, I just wanted to make a bunch of money and then I did that,” Garcia said during their recent press tour. “But now I want to go for the legacy, I wanna go for the belts and Devin’s in the way. I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything so I’m coming straight for his neck. I promise you, I’m coming straight for you, it’s going to be ugly.”

Garcia, 25, returned to the win column with an eighth-round knockout victory over Oscar Duarte late last year in Houston. As for Haney, also 25, he kept his undefeated record intact by outpointing Regis Prograis a few months back in San Francisco.

