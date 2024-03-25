Jason Jackson vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov Welterweight title fight headlines Bellator Dublin on June 22

Bellator Belfast went down this past weekend (Fri., March 22, 2024) in northern Ireland — which saw Corey Anderson defeat Karl Moore to win the vacant Light Heavyweight strap — and the promotion already has its next title fight lined up for its return to “The Emerald Isle.”

Bellator Dublin is set to go down on June 22, 2024, inside 3Arena live on Max in the United States and on DAZN in the United Kingdom, and will be headlined by a Welterweight title fight as division champion, Jason Jackson, faces off against Ramazan Kuramagomedov.

Jackson is fresh off a dominant win over Professional Fighters League (PFL) Ray Cooper III at the “PFL vs. Bellator” event last month, extending his win streak to eight straight. Along the way, Jackson has defeated the likes of Paul Daley, Benson Henderson, Neiman Gracie, Douglas Lima and knocked out Yaroslav Amosov to win the belt at Bellator 301.

As for Kuramagomedov, he is undefeated (12-0) and is 2-0 under the Bellator banner. He has a win on Contender Series and in PFL, and now looks to capture gold in just his third fight with Bellator.

No other fights are set at the moment, but we can expect announcements to roll through in the weeks to come.

For all the latest Bellator MMA news and notes click here.