10-8? Ice-cold Islam Makhachev delivers knockout blow in Dustin Poirier feud — ‘Permanent contender’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion and No. 3-ranked title contender Dustin Poirier insists he “can beat anybody in the world,” including reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

“Dustin if you could beat anybody, you’d be holding this belt right now, not me,” Makhachev answered on Twitter.

“Dustin is on a different level now,” one “Diamond” fan responded.

“His level is: permanent contender,” Makhachev fired back. “How many title losses, 2? 3?”

Fans on social media are calling the exchange a “10-8” in favor of the champ.

Poirier, 35, was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov (UFC 242) and Charles Oliveira (UFC 269) in a pair of lightweight title fights, then came up short against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 for the “BMF” belt.

Gaethje is now booked to battle Max Holloway in April.

A violent finish over lightweight prospect Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 earlier this month in Miami has “The Diamond” back in the title conversation, thanks to the UFC 300 booking between Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

The 32 year-old Makhachev (25-1), who has not competed since stopping Alex Volkanovski at UFC 294, is eager to get back into the Octagon and would rather fight Poirier than continue to wait for the next available contender.

UFC has yet to make any formal announcements.