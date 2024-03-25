Watch Demetrious Johnson submit 250-pound monster, double medal at 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship

“Mighty” indeed.

Former UFC flyweight champion and current ONE Championship titleholder Demetrious Johnson added to his already-legendary resume with a pair of medals at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship is Kissimmee, Fla., capturing gold in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight class and silver in the brown belt Master 2 absolute division.

Johnson also medaled at the 2023 IBJJF Masters last summer in Las Vegas.

The 37 year-old Johnson submitted 248-pound Mike Medina of Carlson Gracie Team, before moving on to defeat Eric Semba and Seth Patrick Houin, eventually falling to Brandon Paul Gagnon in the final frame to bring him the silver.

His gold medal came at the expense of Carlos Alberto Morales of Cascao Jiu-jitsu, Sophanarith Am of Team Forsa, and Marcio Luis Ferreira Filho of RING BJJ. Check out some of those video highlights from 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship below.

Johnson (25-4-1) is expected to defend his ONE Championship title later this year.