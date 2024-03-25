Is Nick Diaz getting ready to fight again? It certainly looks like it based on a recent video the elusive 40-year-old posted to his Instagram.

Diaz has been firmly out of the UFC matchmaking conversation for nearly half a year. The last time we heard anything was when it looked like Nick might appear in a UFC Fight Pass Invitational superfight against Georges St-Pierre. Both Diaz and St-Pierre reportedly got injured, scrapping the rumored December booking. Since then: crickets from Nick.

Now Nick has shared a video where he’s working on a heavy bag, peppering it with strikes and kicks.

“Somebody is gonna pay very soon,” the caption ominously reads.

As if that wasn’t mysterious enough, another caption from Diaz on the Reels version of the video reads “This is the muthaf—in’ thanks I get? OK.”

The last time Nick fought was a September 2021 bout against Robbie Lawler. Diaz — who requested a last-minute weightclass change from welterweight to middleweight — looked slow and was unable to keep up with Lawler as the fight progressed. By the third round he seemed exhausted, and the ref waved the fight off after he sat down and refused to continue (watch the highlights here).

We would later learn that Nick was suffering from two ruptured discs in his neck. He vowed to return soon to get rid of the bad taste that loss left him with, but it’s been two and a half years without any indication of another MMA fight.

Until now.

What do you think, Maniacs? Will we see Nick Diaz fight again in 2024? Is it something you are even interested in watching?