Jiri Prochazka blames ‘small details’ for knockout loss to Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka’s quest to regain his UFC light heavyweight title was derailed back in November 2023 by Alex Pereira when the scary Brazilian striker knocked him out in the second round (watch the finish here).

According to Prochazka, the defeat taught him the value of keeping his game tight during a firefight.

“I have to keep all the fight in my hands, every detail,” Prochazka told Inside Fighting in a new interview. “Every detail, every small step in the cage, everything. Because until that [KO] moment, I handled that fight. It was my mistake, it was small mistake, but in this game, there is no place for these small mistakes. So that’s why I’m making the steps up in these small things: to be the best.”

Now Alex Pereira is the 205 pound champion, and he will defend the title in the main event of UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill. Jiri is keeping a close eye on that fight, considering he’s hoping to fight the winner as soon as possible. While Hill is convinced the fight is a mismatch in his favor, Prochazka sees advantages for both men.

“More weapons in that fight I feel like there is on Jamahal Hill’s side,” he said. “Jamahal Hill will have the better chances at the start of the fight. When the fight will continue, there is more chance, like I’ve seen, for Pereira. But we’ll see, let the better win.”

Further down that same card, Prochazka is fighting Aleksandar Rakic. A powerful win, he hopes, will propel him right back into the No. 1 contender spot.

“I believe in that. I will do everything for that,” he said. “I believe I can be the champion, and I will.”