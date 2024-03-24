It was a rollercoaster of an evening for Andre Lima last night (Sat., March 23, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada, who was making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 89 against Igor Severino.

The two men scrapped hard for 1.5 rounds, with both fighters having their moments (watch highlights here). Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Severino bit Lima on the inside of his arm as Lima was working to pry his opponents limbs from around his waist. After some confusion, the referee paused the fight and then waved things off after seeing a very obvious bite mark on Lima’s biceps.

The result: a disqualification win for Lima.

We haven’t yet heard from Severino, who was released by UFC immediately following the incident. But, Lima spoke to the press via a translator and detailed the moment (and aftermath) from his perspective.

This was the moment Severino bit (yes, I said bit) Lima. You can even hear him yelling in Portuguese "He bit me, he bit me!!!

“He tried to take me down,” Lima said (via MMA Fighting). “I went down, but I got up, and as I was getting up, I yelled because I felt pain, very sharp pain. I really thought that the fence had gotten into me. That’s what I thought happened. I started yelling, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ and they started looking at me.

“I was like, I don’t know what’s happening here,” Lima continued. “I really thought it was the fence, because there was absolutely no way he would have bit me, especially with the way the fight was going. It was back-and-forth, it was good for him, it was good for me, it had a lot of potential to be the fight of the night. So, that’s when I started yelling. I felt the pain and then realized he bit me.”

Lima didn’t seem too upset by the incident while talking to the press, but it did bum him out that the incident kept them from potentially winning $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

“I actually wanted to ask him, ‘Bro, why did you bite me? Why did you do this?’” he said. “I really wanted to go up to him and ask why he did that, but they didn’t give us the chance. They really kind of separated us. When I saw that he got me, they did the separation and I was like, ‘Why did you do that? I wanted a bonus. I wanted this to be the ‘Fight of the Night.’ We had the possibility to do that.’”

UFC CEO, Dana White, ended up giving Lima the first-ever, “Bite of the Night” bonus — a $25,000 bonus that he then increased to $50,000 after he learned that “Mascote” went straight to a tattoo parlor and had the bite mark inked into his skin forever.

As for Severino, Lima called for leniency.

“I don’t think he should be cut or fired from UFC,” he said. “Because this is a young athlete, a good athlete, someone who is undefeated. The emotions may have gotten the best out of him, the adrenaline may have gotten him.”

Pure class.

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage and highlights, click HERE.