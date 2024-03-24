Ex-UFC fighter tries to bash Laura Sanko on Twitter, gets absolutely cooked in return

Rule number one: Don’t be mean to Laura Sanko.

Remember ex-UFC fighter and former WEC champion Jamie Varner? Probably not. Well, yesterday (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024), during UFC Vegas 89, he hopped on Twitter to air his disdain for Sanko’s commentary during the event.

“Laura Sanko is ruining the fights by talking so much,” Varner wrote. “Leave the commentary to the people that have actually fought. A female UFC fighter should have that job, she is just annoying and it’s obvious she is trying so hard and doesn’t know what she is talking about.

Laura Sanko sucks so bad at commentating,” he continued on in another Tweet. “She’s a try hard that speaks about things she knows nothing about. Talking about blast doubles and how tiring it could be in the first round of the fight, like what do you know about any of those things? Stay in your lane, Try Hard.”

. @laura_sanko is ruining the fights by talking so much. Leave the commentary to the people that have actually fought. A female UFC fighter should have that job, she is just annoying and it’s obvious she is trying so hard and doesn’t know what she is talking about — Jamie Varner (@jamievarner) March 24, 2024

First and foremost, Sanko did fight. She went 4-1 as an amateur and then turned pro, winning one fight before retiring to focus on becoming an analyst, commentator, and mother.

As soon as the MMA community noticed Varner’s dumb tweet, they defended Sanko and absolutely roasted the 39-year-old fighter.

Check out the responses below.

Salty that she is a bigger name in the MMA community than you? — Troy (@madvlad8913) March 24, 2024

Shut the fuck up Jamie — ɱąཞƙ (@__Mark__9) March 24, 2024

Just say you are a virgin it’s way easier https://t.co/utO5f5MITy — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 24, 2024

Are you mad that you can’t articulate yourself well enough to commentate — Quintin Laxcid (@bucsfan724) March 24, 2024

lol Jamie Varner… jealous much. Haven’t heard your name it a long time… — BJ (@mma969696) March 24, 2024

lol L take, jealous washed fighter — Maxine Bubble (@maxi6603) March 24, 2024

That cowboy fight you quit in really left you bitter huh? — Some Nonsense Keith Peterson (@BradRozycki) March 24, 2024

Bro said words and thought we'd care — Vinny Talks' ERA (@vinnytalks_) March 24, 2024

Did you have a good relationship with your mom, Jamie? — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) March 24, 2024

guess it's 5 L's in a row now for you bud — Jose (@Hoseb33) March 24, 2024

Your UFC record was 3-6. Eat shit pussy. — DCH (@MiddleNameCorey) March 24, 2024

The CTE in Jamie Varner’s dying brain has gotten so bad that he thinks the best commentator is the worst cause everything she says is too smart for him to comprehend https://t.co/MDSOCiz6Yc — frida arcangel (@commie_sutra) March 24, 2024

... She won on a fight card you lost on. https://t.co/F34Ud18lRG pic.twitter.com/PjdraP5nYB — Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) March 24, 2024

Oh hey it’s the dork Drew Dober retired https://t.co/6ZwDE7pXtB — MKUltraboost (@hashy_larry) March 24, 2024

Holy shit I forgot Jamie Varner even existed. https://t.co/sHKgaUtjD4 — JustSomeAsshole (@StillSumAsshole) March 24, 2024

Pick your phone back up.

Delete this tweet.

Then call your mom. https://t.co/qAALvYHBY7 — Ōzeki GOAT (@GOATofGOATS_MMA) March 24, 2024

Varner has been retired from the sport since 2014 after losing four consecutive UFC fights, and he has been completely obsolete ever since.

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.