Ex-UFC fighter tries to bash Laura Sanko on Twitter, gets absolutely cooked in return

By Alexander Behunin
UFC Fight Night: Romanov v Ivanov Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rule number one: Don’t be mean to Laura Sanko.

Remember ex-UFC fighter and former WEC champion Jamie Varner? Probably not. Well, yesterday (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024), during UFC Vegas 89, he hopped on Twitter to air his disdain for Sanko’s commentary during the event.

“Laura Sanko is ruining the fights by talking so much,” Varner wrote. “Leave the commentary to the people that have actually fought. A female UFC fighter should have that job, she is just annoying and it’s obvious she is trying so hard and doesn’t know what she is talking about.

Laura Sanko sucks so bad at commentating,” he continued on in another Tweet. “She’s a try hard that speaks about things she knows nothing about. Talking about blast doubles and how tiring it could be in the first round of the fight, like what do you know about any of those things? Stay in your lane, Try Hard.”

First and foremost, Sanko did fight. She went 4-1 as an amateur and then turned pro, winning one fight before retiring to focus on becoming an analyst, commentator, and mother.

As soon as the MMA community noticed Varner’s dumb tweet, they defended Sanko and absolutely roasted the 39-year-old fighter.

Varner has been retired from the sport since 2014 after losing four consecutive UFC fights, and he has been completely obsolete ever since.

