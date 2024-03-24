NSFW Pic: DWCS veteran suffers gruesome gash at OKTAGON 55

Brutality.

Yesterday (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024) at OKTAGON 55, which took place in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Australian Strawweight prospect Jacinta Austin scored a dominant unanimous decision over Contender Series veteran Karolina Wojcik.

During the fight, Austin sliced Wojcik with a brutal elbow in the third round, which opened up a vicious cut on Wojcik’s forehead.

Hours after the fight, Wojcik’s management shared a picture of the cut she sustained, and it is one of the worst cuts you will ever see.



The nasty gash is as brutal as it gets in mixed martial arts and is going to require some plastic surgery if Wojcik doesn’t want a massive scar on her head.

Wojcik, 29, has now lost two straight fights (she fought for the Invicta Strawweight title last year but got strangled by Danni McCormack). The Polish fighter was victorious on season six of the Contender Series, defeating Sandra Lavado, but didn’t receive a UFC contract.

Austin, 29, got back into the win column after suffering a main event title fight loss to Katharina Dalisda at OKTAGON 46.

Watch the entire fight between Austin and Wojcik for free below.

