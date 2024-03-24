Youssef Zalal trashes MMA fans who turned on him after he was cut: ‘Go f—k yourself’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - “The Moroccan Devil” keeps his receipts.

Youssef Zalal scored a massive win in his return fight to the UFC last night at UFC Vegas 89 (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024), when he strangled veteran Billy Quarantillo in the second round to notch his first UFC finish from inside the Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). Unfortunately, Zalal was passed over for a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

When Zalal was released from the UFC after going 3-3-1, he had to return to the dreaded regional scene, where he absolutely thrived, going 3-0 with three finishes. The 27-year-old also competed in the King of Sparta tournament, where he competed in kickboxing, boxing, and MMA fights all in one night.

By the time he got the call back to the UFC, Zalal remembered all of the MMA fans that wrote him off.

“This is a beautiful sport, but it’s a f—king horrible sport too at the same time,” Zalal told the media after his win at UFC Vegs 89. Robert Whitaker just said that not too long ago in an interview. You know, and it’s like, when you win, you win. And everybody’s like, man, you’re the worst guy. I’ve never seen you. I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that. Now everybody’s like, ‘Oh my god, I knew I believed in him,’ blah, blah, blah. And I was like, to all of the haters: oh, ‘well, go fuck yourself. I love you.’ But that’s that’s how I feel about it.”

It’s very well known that MMA fans can be overly toxic to fighters and will flip-flop if a fighter wins or loses, and that is what Zalal is reflecting on.

Zalal is now riding a four-fight win streak.

