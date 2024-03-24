Rose Namajunas explains call-out of ‘savage’ Maycee Barber after UFC Vegas 89 main event

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - "Thug" wants a challenge.

Rose Namajunas scored her first win in two and a half years last night at UFC Vegas 89 (Sat., Mar. 23) when she defeated No. 8-ranked Flyweight Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights). It was also Namajunas' first win in the Flyweight division since making the move up.

After her win, she told Paul Felder she would be watching next weekend's main event between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot very closely, hoping to fight the winner. She also mentioned that she would be willing to fight Flyweight contender Maycee Barber.

During the UFC Vegas 89 post-fight press conference (watch here), Namajunas explained Barber's call-out to MMAMania.com.

"I think she's a savage," Namajunas said. You know, she's a big girl, she's strong. She's just like a bully in there. I knew her when she was really young and she's a lot different now. And, you know, she kind of like, called me out back when she was younger and things like that. So, you know, I think it's kind of funny, but she's really tough. That would definitely motivate me and get me going every day because I know she throws with really bad intentions. But yeah, anybody else is cool, too. Erin Blanchfield, Manon, title. Yeah, it don't matter."

A Namajunas vs. Barber matchup makes all the sense in the world at this point as both women are trying to get to the title and with the division tied up at the moment, it should happen later this year.

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.