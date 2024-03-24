Pic! Andre Lima gets tattoo of bite hours after UFC Vegas 89, receives more money from Dana White

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Mixed martial arts (MMA) tattoos are getting even weirder.

Andre Lima scored his first UFC win tonight (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024) in one of the strangest ways in UFC history from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas: a disqualification due to a bite from Igor Severino (watch highlights).

UFC CEO Dana White immediately gave 20-year-old Severino his pink slip because 'it's the worst thing you can do' but also gave Lima some extra money as an 'I got fu—king bit bonus."

Lima emerged from this absolutely strange circumstance as a new star for how he handled the situation. Hours after the fight, he went to a local tattoo shop and got a tattoo of the bite impression ... on the actual bite mark.

Check out the picture and video below:

Andre Lima got a tattoo of his bite

White saw Lima's insane bite tattoo and gave Lima even more money, totaling a whopping $50,000.

A wild turn of events gets commemorated …Lima already went and got a tattoo of the bite!

Lima is undefeated at 8-0 and one of the brightest young prospects to come off of season seven of the Contender Series.

