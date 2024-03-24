With UFC Vegas 89 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Mar. 234, 2024) of fights on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reactions and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Flyweight scrappers Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas, a co-headliner pitting Heavyweight sluggers Justin Tafa and Karl Williams opposite one another, and a handful of top-notch prospects, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE around 1:30 a.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

