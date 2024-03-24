Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight queen Rose Namajunas challenged veteran contender Amanda Ribas last night (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024) at UFC Vegas 89 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following five competitive rounds, “Thug Rose” picked up the first Flyweight win of her pro career.

Alongside that 125-pound battle, there were a handful of compelling match ups throughout the card. By and large, it was a standard Apex event, but this event did feature quite a few spectacular finishes and at least one toothy controversy. Check out some of the standout performances below:

Veteran Featherweight finisher Julian Erosa turned the tables on Ricardo Ramos will a slick guillotine choke (watch here).

Featherweight prospect Fernando Padilla ruined the debut of Luis Pajuelo with a quick d’arce choke finish (HIGHLIGHTS).

Youseff Zalal made the most of his UFC return by smoking Billy Quarantillo, rocking the veteran before strangling him in the second.

Payton Talbott remained undefeated by starching Cameron Saaiman, hardly taking a shot en route to a violent second-round stoppage (watch it).

Edmen Shahbazyan survived some bad spots to rally and knock out AJ Dobson in an excellent one-round war.

To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 89 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night : Payton Talbott

: Payton Talbott Performance of the Night : Fernando Padilla

: Fernando Padilla Fight of the Night: Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

