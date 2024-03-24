Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight queen Rose Namajunas challenged veteran contender Amanda Ribas last night (Sat., Mar. 23, 2024) at UFC Vegas 89 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following five competitive rounds, “Thug Rose” picked up the first Flyweight win of her pro career.
Alongside that 125-pound battle, there were a handful of compelling match ups throughout the card. By and large, it was a standard Apex event, but this event did feature quite a few spectacular finishes and at least one toothy controversy. Check out some of the standout performances below:
- Veteran Featherweight finisher Julian Erosa turned the tables on Ricardo Ramos will a slick guillotine choke (watch here).
- Featherweight prospect Fernando Padilla ruined the debut of Luis Pajuelo with a quick d’arce choke finish (HIGHLIGHTS).
- Youseff Zalal made the most of his UFC return by smoking Billy Quarantillo, rocking the veteran before strangling him in the second.
- Payton Talbott remained undefeated by starching Cameron Saaiman, hardly taking a shot en route to a violent second-round stoppage (watch it).
- Edmen Shahbazyan survived some bad spots to rally and knock out AJ Dobson in an excellent one-round war.
To sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 89 post-fight bonus winners below:
- Performance of the Night: Payton Talbott
- Performance of the Night: Fernando Padilla
- Fight of the Night: Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
