Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweights Payton Talbott and Cameron Saaiman threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 23, 2024) live on ESPN inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a flawless victory, Talbott picked apart and finished his opponent in the second round.

Talbott heard the slow-starter critiques and took note. From the very first bell, Talbott was firing combinations and landing at a gnarly rate. Saaiman was game and threw back, but Talbott shrugged off all his offense and then sent him to the floor with a perfect check hook. Saaiman regained his footing and only to shoot directly into a brutal knee.

Somehow, the South African remained conscious, but his evening did not improve. Talbott just continued advancing and firing in combination, landing a remarkable number of heavy shots. By the end of the first Saaiman’s face was battered, and Talbott didn’t appear to be breathing heavy.

Credit to Saaiman, he was still swinging in the second. Unfortunately, that aggression lead him directly into another check hook. This time, there would be no recovery, as Talbott swarmed him on the floor and forced the referee to intervene.

Check out the highlight clip below:

Payton Talbott stops Cameron Saaiman

pic.twitter.com/s0WKgw53M8 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 24, 2024

Now 2-0 inside the Octagon and having stopped both of his opponents, Talbott looks to be a serious prospect at 135 pounds. There’s still a long way to go, but this is the type of brutal and perfect victory that makes fight fans sit up and take notice.

It just doesn’t get much cleaner.

