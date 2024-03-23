Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweights Youssef Zalal and Billy Quarantillo faced off earlier tonight (Sat. March 23, 2024) live on ESPN inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a stellar performance, Zalal submitted his foe in the second round.

Early on, Quarantillo established his pressure but had a difficult time tracking Zalal down. “The Moroccan Devil” danced around the ring, making his opponent miss while landing his own shots. He stuck the jab well at first, but before long, Zalal was landing heavier combinations and punishing calf kicks.

Midway through the first, Zalal stunned his opponent with a beautiful intercepting knee. He followed up with a nasty combination that featured more knees to the jawline! He swept Quarantillo to the floor with a lovely clinch trip and took the back, finishing the first in dominant position.

A minute into the second, the same trip lead to the same position. This time, Zalal snuck his arm under the chin, becoming the first man to finish Billy Quarantillo.

Check out the highlight clip below:

Youssef Zalal taps Billy Q in his return fight!!! pic.twitter.com/vgc45m7rGl — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 24, 2024

It was a real statement win from Zalal in his first bout back since being released from the UFC. Back in 2020, Zalal had some hype behind him on account of some early Apex wins, but a few losses — including a decision defeat to Ilia Topuria, current Featherweight king — saw him released.

Clearly, Zalal stayed consistent in the gym and worked hard for this second opportunity. He looked better than ever, ready to make a run at the Featherweight ranks.

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.