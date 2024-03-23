A pair of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight veterans threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 23, 2024) at Karate Combat Kickback 2 inside Playa del Carmen Location in Cancun, Mexico. Alvey entered the pit as Heavyweight champion, and after some controversy, he walked away having retained his belt.

The bout began slowly. Arroyo was content to work the outside and land some kicks, while Alvey remain patient and waited for counter opportunities. As the low kicks began to take an effect on Alvey, the Southpaw upped his aggression but was having difficulty tracking Arroyo down. Arroyo also landed a trip takedown, and it was revealed that Alvey’s foot was injured.

All the same, he continued to push the pace into the second and even landed his own takedown. However, Arroyo stunned him with a clean right hand. When the Brazilian pushed his advantage, he seemed to land a crushing combination that put Alvey down for the count.

On closer watch, it was revealed that an incidental clash of heads floored the champion. Subsequently, the bout was ruled a “No Contest,” and Alvey will retain his Heavyweight mantle.

Check out the controversial finish below:

Regrettably, the bout between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo has been declared a no-contest due to an accidental headbutt that led to the TKO.#KCK2 | LIVE NOW | #FreeOnYoutube pic.twitter.com/JnDEMoiMC2 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) March 24, 2024

Most likely, the two will rematch some point later in 2024.