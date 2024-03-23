Igor Severino just threw his promising UFC career away.

A few hours ago, Severino was undefeated (8-0). At 20 years of age and recently signed to the UFC, the sky was the limit! In fact, he showed a lot of potential against his UFC Vegas 89 opponent, Andre Lima. Severino showed off quality kickboxing, strong grappling, and a fairly absurd gas tank.

Even if he ended up losing the fight, it would’ve been a promising start to a young career. Instead, Severino ended up biting his opponent. He was actually in a pretty good control position, but the young prospect decided to get nasty and unsportsmanlike anyway.

UFC CEO Dana White is unimpressed. According to White, Severino’s actions were a sign of frustration. In addition to being released from the UFC roster, White expects Severino to face serious consequences from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White said (via Kevin Iole). “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

That’s a whole lot worse than a simple defeat. In one fell chomp, Severino went from still having a chance at victory — and possible “Fight of the Night” bonus! — to losing his position on the roster.

Lima reacted to the news too and didn’t seem too upset. Watch below:

Andre Lima's immediate reaction to Igor Severino being cut from the UFC pic.twitter.com/A1JH89CDnH — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 24, 2024

