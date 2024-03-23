According to Andre Lima's manager Lucas Lutkus, Dana White told him after the fight he will give Lima the first "I Got Fucking Bit Bonus" https://t.co/bcyF5oz1P3 pic.twitter.com/rDJ1eLQnqM

UFC Vegas 89 is just getting started, but already, the most interesting moment of the night may have gone into the history books.

Andre Lima vs. Igor Severino was shaping up to be an excellent display of Flyweight talent. The two young and undefeated Brazilians were trading at an accelerated rate, and both showed off skill and toughness in spades. Lima was the more accurate puncher, nailing Severino with crisp straight shots and stunning him with a counter elbow. However, Severino landed some good takedowns on the jiu-jitsu black belt, and it looked like momentum was slowly moving to his corner by the second.

Then, Severino threw it all away. As Lima scrambled back to his feet, Severino dug his face into the back of his bicep. There was some complaining, and when the referee broke them apart, an extremely clear bite mark was apparent on Lima’s bicep.

Severino was promptly disqualified.

Perhaps its of some consolation to Lima that UFC CEO Dana White was in attendance for the controversial bite! In fact, White met with Lima after the bout and awarded him some extra cash for his troubles, the “I got f—king bit” bonus!

As for Severino? White has yet to remark publicly on the 20 year old’s future, but I would expect to hear his thoughts on the topic during tonight’s post-fight presser at the latest.

For complete UFC Vegas 89 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.