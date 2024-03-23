Jamahal Hill can’t wait to prove the haters wrong when he faces Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300 on April 13th.

Hill was consistently overlooked as a serious contender despite scoring knockout after knockout on his way up the rankings. Even after winning the title and then being forced to relinquish it due to injury, he feels like the fans don’t give him credit for his accomplishments. Now he has an opportunity to make a statement when he headlines the UFC’s historic 300th pay-per-view against one of the scariest strikers in the UFC.

“Sweet Dreams” didn’t hesitate to share how confident he is in a new interview with Bodog.

“I feel like I’m just better,” Hill said. “Like, I I’ve said it in multiple interviews and people just don’t believe me. I’m truly just better than he is, period. That’s just the way it is. I’m better than him everywhere. And I don’t wanna keep saying it. I just wanna get out there and show it. Yeah. It’s not gonna go well, friend.”

“That’s why I’m loving all the talk, all the hype ... I’m loving all of that s—. Build him up in your heads as big as y’all want to. So whenever I lay him out, y’all know how much further you really need to put together where I’m at.”

With camp underway and his gameplan set, he feels like “Poatan” has little chance of getting the best of him.

“It’s truly, truly a mismatch, you know?” he said. “Can he catch me and knock me out? He’s been fighting for a long time. He has strikes. He has power. Yes. It’s a possibility to get caught and lose. But short of that, short of something getting through and catching me and just putting me away, he gets his ass whooped every single way. Every single way. He has one way to win this fight. One way. Yeah.”

“He’s not gonna — anybody who thinks he’s gonna outclass me is out of their minds. He has one way to win this fight.”