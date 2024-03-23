Flyweight prospects Igor Severino and Andre Lima threw down earlier tonight (Sat. March 23, 2024) live on ESPN inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a really entertaining fight that ended suddenly due to a vicious bite from Severino, which resulted in a disqualification.

The first round was awesome. Both Brazilians came to fight, immediately letting combinations of power shots fly. Better yet, both were mixing it up, throwing elbows, knees, and nasty low kicks. Lima was the sharper striker, and at one point, he stunned Severino battled with an intercepting elbow. At the same time, the 20-year-old Severino did land some takedowns, and there was a brief exchange of submission attempts.

Severino continued to press into the second round, and he started finding a bit more success. Finally, one of his takedowns resulted in a bit of control time. The fight was far from over, however, and as Lima worked to escape his opponent’s grasp, the bout was suddenly called off.

Initially, it seemed like Lima might be losing a point for grabbing the fence. Then, the camera zoomed in on Lima’s bicep, which revealed a nasty set of teeth marks!

Check out the highlight clip below:

Andre Lima picks up the win over Igor Severino due to a DQ from Severino, who bit Lima’s arm #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/NQTJuSh9G3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 23, 2024

Igor Severino bit Andre Lima and got disqualified#UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/OMMMOsqPZO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 23, 2024

No question about that, get Lima some Neosporin!

It’s a really unfortunate end to a great fight. Both men were fighting at a really high-level for debuting athletes and appear to have much to offer the Flyweight division. Unfortunately, Severino cost himself a possible win and maybe even his entire UFC career with this awful display of sportsmanship.

