UFC Featherweights Julian Erosa and Ricardo Ramos squared off earlier tonight (Sat. March 23, 2024) live on ESPN inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ramos started the bout strong, but Erosa sealed the deal midway through the first with a guillotine choke.

After a short feeling out process, Ramos set the tone with a nasty right hand over the top. Erosa was stunned, and Ramos surged forward with a heavy combination then scored a takedown. From top position, Ramos continued to land accurate, hard shots, and Erosa looked a bit foggy on bottom.

Erosa kicked his foe off him but ate a spinning elbow immediately after. Ramos drove into a second takedown attempt, but this time, Erosa wrapped up a guillotine choke on the way down. He locked a closed guard, and suddenly, Ramos looked panicked.

Moments later, he was tapping out.

Check out the highlight clip below:

WHAT A COMEBACK FOR JUICY J @JuicyJ_Erosa gets the submission in Round 1! #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/xOjXuvZarR — UFC (@ufc) March 24, 2024

It’s a much-needed victory for Erosa, who had lost his last couple appearances via knockout. This one seemed to be heading in a similar direction, but “Juicy J” proved he’s always dangerous! As for Ramos, the Brazilian suffered his second straight loss via first-round guillotine choke.

