Michael “Venom” Page has Ian Machado Garry on his hitlist of potential Manchester opponents, but it’s not a fight that “The Future” is willing to entertain.

Page proved the doubters wrong in his promotional debut at UFC 299 where he stunted on Kevin Holland across three rounds for an easy decision win. Now everyone wants to see “MVP” matched up against someone else he can potentially punk in a stand-up battle. Top of the list for Page is Garry.

“The likes of Ian Garry would be a fun fight,” he said in a recent interview. “Stylistically, the likeliness is it’s going to be quite explosive on the feet.

In a new interview with Sky Sports, Garry shut the idea down hard.

“No, his number’s not higher than mine,” Garry said. “I want to be the best in the world, and unless your number’s higher than mine, I’m not interested.”

“I’m glad he punched the mouth off Kevin Holland, that guy talks a lot of smack as well,” Garry added. “That just proves [Holland] is not good enough to be in the top 10. I did say I don’t think [Page] could beat him but yeah, he surprised me as well.”

Garry currently sits at No. 7 in the rankings while Page debuted at No. 13. It’s no surprise that “The Future” would rather fight No. 4 ranked welterweight Colby Covington. He spent a good portion of the Sky Sports interview talking up that potential fight, and almost seemed annoyed when the interviewer kept asking him about Michael “Venom” Page.

“Unless he passes me in the division somehow, and his number’s higher than mine, zero interest,” Garry repeated.