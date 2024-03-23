After a wild win over a dangerous Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier is right back in the conversation for the next UFC lightweight title shot. And he’s making sure to let everyone know that he’s ready and willing to fight the champ Islam Makhachev this summer.

“100% that’s what I want,” he said in a new interview with MMA Junkie. “If I could pick a fight, the title fight is my choice, that’s what I want.”

After spending the last twelve months battling Alexander Volkanovski twice, Makhachev has a growing list of contenders lined up. Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje both have better claims to a title shot than Dustin. They’re also both booked to fight at UFC 300 on April 13th. That leaves Islam without a dance partner for June, which is when the Dagestani fighter has said he wants to return.

“I know Dustin does not deserve the title fight, but we don’t have any option right now,” Makhachev said in a recent interview.

“That’s on him,” Poirier replied. “I’ve done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than he has. I’ve been around a long time, I was doing this before it was cool and I’m still here. Still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world and I hope he’s next.”

“That’s the only thing left for me to do,” he added. “You know, I’ve done everything else in the sport of mixed martial arts. I’ve created business. Business, multiple businesses. I’ve headlined so many cards. I’ve been 30 times in the UFC octagon. My family is is is set. Like, I’ve done everything I’ve set out to do but capture the title, and that’s the only thing left for me to do and that’s what I want.”

Now we wait and see if it’s something the UFC wants. If they’re looking to book a lightweight title fight before August, it really is the best option available. Then again, the promotion never seems like they’re in much of a rush to book Makhachev, even though he’s repeatedly asked for three fights a year.