Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor has been famous for a very long time now and has done quite a bit of media in that time. There are countless McGregor interviews on the web, yet I cannot remember one looking quite like his recent Sports Illustrated interview. While promoting his new film Road House, McGregor just looked a bit ... off during his interview alongside co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the clip above, McGregor is visibly a bit twitchy and looks uncomfortable on camera. It could be nothing, but fan speculation is running wild with accusations of hangovers, drug usage, and neurological issues.

Here’s a sample of the reactions:

I think that’s hangover twitches but yes he could of been doing coke last night. His body fighting for its life rn Bro could legit just be hungover from the night before. Sir this man looks like he has a tic which can be brought on by stressful situations, it’s no big deal This is legitimately sad, hope he gets the help he needs. Cant be the only one genuinely concerned by this. If this isnt drugs, it looks like a worrying neurological issue. If it is drugs its a shame that one of sports greatest fighters and entertainers is going down this dark hole. Either way, he needs help and I hope he gets it He is done. Terrible Shape. Sad to see

I cannot be the only one who immediately thought of the infamous Chuck Liddell interview from 2007. Liddell appeared on “Good Morning Texas” to promote 300 and was barely awake, let alone able to answer questions sufficiently. Liddell’s camp blamed the interview on Nyquil, while over a decade later, “The Iceman” laid the blame on the sleep drug Ambien.

Maybe we’ll find out more about this interview in 10 years?

Until then, McGregor remains unbooked to fight again. However, signs are strongly pointing towards a summer return opposite Michael Chandler.

Insomnia

Merab Dvalishvili is officially a US citizen! Congrats to “The Machine.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets The Onion treatment.

What’s the next step for Francis Ngannou? I hope the PFL PPV rumors are true.

I didn’t have Sean Strickland and Jorge Masvidal hanging out at the shooting range on my bingo card.

Terminator x Gamebred



Quick break from training and hit the range.



Much love to my guy @SStricklandMMA for the time.#DiazMasvidal | June 1 | @fanmio PPV pic.twitter.com/3fEUrMHrP9 — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) March 22, 2024

I don’t think his opponent was intimidated.

Hot take: this is a FLAWLESS Henry Cejudo impression. Am I becoming a Sean O’Malley fan?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Youssef Zalal is back in the Octagon tomorrow opposite Billy Quarantillo. Think he can pull off the upset?

A HUGE flying knee at #LFA79 punched a ticket for @moroccandevil45 to make his UFC debut@LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/arVsUKp5Fy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 21, 2024

Feinted the body shots downstairs to land a nasty elbow over the top:

VICIOUS ELBOW!



Nathan Kelly wastes no time and puts Vikas Singh Ruhil away in the first round! #BellatorBelfast | LIVE NOW

➡️ https://t.co/Dpuq4Xv6Jh pic.twitter.com/Nr8ln159l5 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) March 22, 2024

Orthodox 1-2, shift Southpaw, bombs away with the left hand!

Manoel Sousa sleeps Tim Wilde!

pic.twitter.com/VuDBxEY8pc — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 22, 2024

Random Land

Horse archery!

A horse archer is armed with a bow and arrows and able to shoot while riding from horseback.



In Mongolian culture, horseback archery was used for hunting, for protecting livestock, protecting the tribe from outside enemies.



[ mei_mei_0946]pic.twitter.com/gxSEKt6RHj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 21, 2024

Midnight Music: The internet is going nuts over this track/diss. Thoughts?

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.