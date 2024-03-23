 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Concerned fans react to bizarre Conor McGregor Road House interview: ‘Involuntarily spasming from drugs’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Conor McGregor has been famous for a very long time now and has done quite a bit of media in that time. There are countless McGregor interviews on the web, yet I cannot remember one looking quite like his recent Sports Illustrated interview. While promoting his new film Road House, McGregor just looked a bit ... off during his interview alongside co-star Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the clip above, McGregor is visibly a bit twitchy and looks uncomfortable on camera. It could be nothing, but fan speculation is running wild with accusations of hangovers, drug usage, and neurological issues.

Here’s a sample of the reactions:

I think that’s hangover twitches but yes he could of been doing coke last night. His body fighting for its life rn

Bro could legit just be hungover from the night before.

Sir this man looks like he has a tic which can be brought on by stressful situations, it’s no big deal

This is legitimately sad, hope he gets the help he needs.

Cant be the only one genuinely concerned by this. If this isnt drugs, it looks like a worrying neurological issue. If it is drugs its a shame that one of sports greatest fighters and entertainers is going down this dark hole. Either way, he needs help and I hope he gets it

He is done. Terrible Shape. Sad to see

I cannot be the only one who immediately thought of the infamous Chuck Liddell interview from 2007. Liddell appeared on “Good Morning Texas” to promote 300 and was barely awake, let alone able to answer questions sufficiently. Liddell’s camp blamed the interview on Nyquil, while over a decade later, “The Iceman” laid the blame on the sleep drug Ambien.

Maybe we’ll find out more about this interview in 10 years?

Until then, McGregor remains unbooked to fight again. However, signs are strongly pointing towards a summer return opposite Michael Chandler.

Insomnia

Merab Dvalishvili is officially a US citizen! Congrats to “The Machine.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson gets The Onion treatment.

What’s the next step for Francis Ngannou? I hope the PFL PPV rumors are true.

I didn’t have Sean Strickland and Jorge Masvidal hanging out at the shooting range on my bingo card.

I don’t think his opponent was intimidated.

Hot take: this is a FLAWLESS Henry Cejudo impression. Am I becoming a Sean O’Malley fan?

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Youssef Zalal is back in the Octagon tomorrow opposite Billy Quarantillo. Think he can pull off the upset?

Feinted the body shots downstairs to land a nasty elbow over the top:

Orthodox 1-2, shift Southpaw, bombs away with the left hand!

Random Land

Horse archery!

Midnight Music: The internet is going nuts over this track/diss. Thoughts?

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania