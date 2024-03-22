 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RIZIN Landmark 9 live watch-along, results, and highlights | Satoshi vs. Nakamura

It’s time for some RIZIN chaos in Kobe.

By Drake Riggs Updated
/ new

There’s nothing like a weekend of stomps and soccer kicks, right?

This morning (Sat., March 23, 2024), at 1 a.m. EST live from inside Kobe World Hall in Kobe, Japan, RIZIN Fighting Federation delivered RIZIN Landmark 9. Several promotional superstars fill out the card, giving it a bit more of a boost than the usual big-numbered events.

We’re glad to have you here on MMA Mania for the action and, hopefully, watching along in the embedded player. Technically, we’ll have no English commentary tonight other than mine... There are plenty of exciting names in action tonight. The Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza, welcomes UFC veteran, Keira Nakamura, back to the division in the main event. Naoki Inoue and Rena Kubota are both back. Koji Takeda and Kyohei Hagiwara should be wild. It’s got all the makings of a good time.

RIZIN Landmark 9 Quick Results

155lbs.: Roberto Satoshi def. Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO
145lbs.: Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision
135lbs.: Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision
108lbs.: Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision
125lbs.: Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)
135lbs.: Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki Tsubota via unanimous decision
265lbs.: Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)
145lbs.: Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision
163lbs.: Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)
155lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)
125lbs.: Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision
117lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)
127lbs.: Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)
125lbs.: Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision

RIZIN Landmark 9 Highlights

Roberto Satoshi def Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO

Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision.

Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision

Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)

Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki “Lightyear” Tsubota via unanimous decision

Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)

Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)

Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)

Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision

Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)

Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)

Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision

For the latest international mixed martial arts (MMA) news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania