RIZIN Landmark 9 live watch-along, results, and highlights | Satoshi vs. Nakamura

There’s nothing like a weekend of stomps and soccer kicks, right?

This morning (Sat., March 23, 2024), at 1 a.m. EST live from inside Kobe World Hall in Kobe, Japan, RIZIN Fighting Federation delivered RIZIN Landmark 9. Several promotional superstars fill out the card, giving it a bit more of a boost than the usual big-numbered events.

We’re glad to have you here on MMA Mania for the action and, hopefully, watching along in the embedded player. Technically, we’ll have no English commentary tonight other than mine... There are plenty of exciting names in action tonight. The Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza, welcomes UFC veteran, Keira Nakamura, back to the division in the main event. Naoki Inoue and Rena Kubota are both back. Koji Takeda and Kyohei Hagiwara should be wild. It’s got all the makings of a good time.

Related RENA Explains Camp Switch To Tiger Muay Thai Ahead Of RIZIN Landmark 9

If you don't already, you should watch #BROADENEDHORIZIN , the premiere English-Japanese interview show in MMA. (via @DrakeRiggs_)



Don't just take our word for it... take it from past guests who will be competing at #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 this weekend! pic.twitter.com/5SbL4m8D77 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 21, 2024

Related YuRi Shim Nearly Retired Before Big RIZIN Opportunity

RIZIN Landmark 9 Quick Results

155lbs.: Roberto Satoshi def. Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO

145lbs.: Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision

135lbs.: Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

108lbs.: Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision

125lbs.: Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)

135lbs.: Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki Tsubota via unanimous decision

265lbs.: Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)

145lbs.: Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

163lbs.: Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)

155lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)

125lbs.: Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision

117lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)

127lbs.: Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)

125lbs.: Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision

RIZIN Landmark 9 Highlights

Roberto Satoshi def Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO

THAT'S WHY HE'S THE CHAMP!



Roberto Satoshi Souza stops K-Taro Nakamura in under 2 minutes!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/QE5XITai0b — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision.

Koji Takeda makes a successful debut at featherweight?



Who should he take on next?



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/bD26vbWF27 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

Naoki Inoue takes home the UD win!



What's next for the Bantamweight contender... ?



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/MZU3LIEGpl — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision

RENA gets the UD win after a hard fought battle!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/w2FTyS8Ors — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)

Yuya 'Monkey' Shibata scores the 1st round win with a kneebar!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/vVpfhYNud3 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki “Lightyear” Tsubota via unanimous decision

As a result of eye poking, Kintaro has been issued a Yellow Card.



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/jmBhiyORbw — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)

Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

Yuta Kubo gets the win by Split Decision!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/0hDu6izAQq — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)

THE LEGEND DOES IT!!!



Buakaw stops Kimura in the 2nd round!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/QCsdRLCLCH — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)

4️⃣ WINS

4️⃣ KNOCKOUTS



LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YUYA IS UNSTOPPABLE IN RIZIN!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/EVQu1jMK7V — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision

Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)

Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)

⚡ JUST LIKE THAT



⏱️Within 60 seconds, Shun Matsuyama got knocked down, and delivered a brutal KO!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/KSNXVInF45 — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision

Second half of the first fight of the night, Daichi Akahira!



Order the replay on #RIZIN TV!

https://t.co/YZq8qSBHwN



[ #RIZIN_LANDMARK9 ] pic.twitter.com/xXl9W4gEJw — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 23, 2024

For the latest international mixed martial arts (MMA) news and notes click here.