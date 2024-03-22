RIZIN Landmark 9 live watch-along, results, and highlights | Satoshi vs. Nakamura

There’s nothing like a weekend of stomps and soccer kicks, right?
This morning (Sat., March 23, 2024), at 1 a.m. EST live from inside Kobe World Hall in Kobe, Japan, RIZIN Fighting Federation delivered RIZIN Landmark 9. Several promotional superstars fill out the card, giving it a bit more of a boost than the usual big-numbered events.
We’re glad to have you here on MMA Mania for the action and, hopefully, watching along in the embedded player. Technically, we’ll have no English commentary tonight other than mine... There are plenty of exciting names in action tonight. The Lightweight champion, Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza, welcomes UFC veteran, Keira Nakamura, back to the division in the main event. Naoki Inoue and Rena Kubota are both back. Koji Takeda and Kyohei Hagiwara should be wild. It’s got all the makings of a good time.
RIZIN Landmark 9 Quick Results
155lbs.: Roberto Satoshi def. Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO
145lbs.: Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision
135lbs.: Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision
108lbs.: Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision
125lbs.: Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)
135lbs.: Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki Tsubota via unanimous decision
265lbs.: Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)
145lbs.: Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision
163lbs.: Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)
155lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)
125lbs.: Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision
117lbs.: Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)
127lbs.: Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)
125lbs.: Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision
RIZIN Landmark 9 Highlights
Roberto Satoshi def Keita Nakamura via first-round TKO
Roberto Satoshi Souza stops K-Taro Nakamura in under 2 minutes!
Roberto Satoshi Souza stops K-Taro Nakamura in under 2 minutes!
Koji Takeda def. Kyohei Hagiwara via unanimous decision.
Koji Takeda makes a successful debut at featherweight
Who should he take on next?
Naoki Inoue def. Shoko Sato via unanimous decision
Naoki Inoue takes home the UD win!
What's next for the Bantamweight contender... ?
Rena Kubota def. YuRi Shim via unanimous decision
RENA gets the UD win after a hard fought battle!
Yuya Shibata def. Erson Yamamoto via first-round submission (kneebar)
Yuya 'Monkey' Shibata scores the 1st round win with a kneebar!
Yuto “Kintaro” Hokamura def. Daiki “Lightyear” Tsubota via unanimous decision
As a result of eye poking, Kintaro has been issued a Yellow Card.
Kintaro takes home the UD win!
Satoshi “Takakenshin” Kamiyama def. Cody Jerabek via first-round TKO (punches)
Takakenshin gets the stoppage in Round 1!
Yuta Kubo def. Ryogo Takahashi via split decision
Yuta Kubo gets the win by Split Decision!
Kickboxing - Buakaw Banchamek def. Minoru Kimura via second-round KO (punch)
THE LEGEND DOES IT!!!

Buakaw stops Kimura in the 2nd round!
Buakaw stops Kimura in the 2nd round!
Kickboxing - Yuya def. Masaya Jaki via second-round TKO (punches)
YUYA IS TEEING OFF ON JAKI!
4️⃣ WINS
4️⃣ KNOCKOUTS

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YUYA IS UNSTOPPABLE IN RIZIN!
4️⃣ KNOCKOUTS
LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, YUYA IS UNSTOPPABLE IN RIZIN!
Yusaku Nakamura def. Arman Ashimov via unanimous decision
EARLY KNOCKDOWN FOR ASHIMOV!
...How did Ashimov eat that?
Yusaku Nakamura wins by UD!
Kickboxing - Yuto Uemura def. Aoi Noda via second-round TKO (punches)
Yuto Uemura, take a bow!
Kickboxing - Shun Matsuyama def. Shin Sakurai via third-round knockout (punch)
⚡ JUST LIKE THAT
⏱️Within 60 seconds, Shun Matsuyama got knocked down, and delivered a brutal KO!
⏱️Within 60 seconds, Shun Matsuyama got knocked down, and delivered a brutal KO!
Kickboxing - Daichi Akahira def. Yuki Yushioka via unanimous decision
Second half of the first fight of the night, Daichi Akahira!
Off we go!
A STRAIGHT UP SLOBBER KNOCKER!
Daichi Akahira takes home the UD win!
