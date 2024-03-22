“Dangerous” Davey Grant is down but not out.

The popular English action fighter was supposed to fight this weekend (March 23, 2024) at UFC Vegas 89 opposite Cody Gibson, but he withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Miles Johns. As it turns out, the injury that forced him from the match up was more severe than anyone could have assumed.

While Grant doesn’t specify what specifically went wrong, he was suffering a nasty neck injury. Yesterday on Instagram, Grant revealed that multiple attempted treatments were unable to fix him. In “constant agony,” the Bantamweight was forced to go under the knife.

I should have been getting ready to weigh in tomorrow but now I’m awaiting surgery on my neck. These last few weeks were absolutely terrible in constant agony trying to make it to the fight but after a bunch of MRI and Cat scans, multiple doctors opinions, hours of treatment and 2 neck injections nothing could be done and surgery was the only option. The threat of it being career ending scared the shit out of me as I’m far from done yet! Just a bump in the road to overcome again and I’ll be back in no time! Again huge thank you to everyone who has been there for me it is greatly appreciated! Home early next week to my beautiful family finally and I can’t wait

Today, Grant reported back that his surgery was a success. He’s now on the mend, though that will involve a long period of recovery and likely physical therapy. “Surgery all done and dusted with no complications considering and finally now I’m on the road to recovery,” Grant wrote. “In what can only be described as some of if not the worst few weeks of my life I can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, although very long f—king tunnel.”

On Twitter, Grant also revealed that he’ll be back in six months, so perhaps a 2024 return isn’t impossible?

A veteran of The Ultimate Fighter, Grant has been on the UFC roster since 2013. His career didn’t really take off until 2020, however, when Grant gained popularity by fighting more actively and establishing himself as a brawling knockout artist. He’s since earned five performance bonuses in seven fights! Most recently, Grant coughed up a controversial split-decision loss to Daniel Marcos.

Here’s hoping Grant’s road to recovery runs smooth.