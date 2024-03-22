And New! Corey Anderson dominates Karl Moore, finally wins Light Heavyweight gold | Bellator Belfast

Corey Anderson gets the job DONE! The elusive hardware is now rightfully strapped around "Overtime!" #AndNEW #BellatorBelfast pic.twitter.com/H6qM8dd7Y6

Corey Anderson put on an impressive wresting clinic against Karl Moore in the main event of Bellator Belfast earlier today (Fri., March 22, 2024) in Northern Ireland to win the vacant Light Heavyweight title after two previous failed attempts against Vadim Nemkov.

From the jump, Anderson made it no secret what his gameplan was going to be all night, shooting for the takedowns early. Moore did show some solid defensive wrestling at times, but Anderson worked “Overtime” for the takedowns and got them more often than not, much to the chagrin of the crowd.

Even the ref didn’t seem too pleased ith Anderson’s strategy, often breaking up the fight when pressed up against the cage, giving both men plenty of wwarnings hroughout to pick up the offense. But that didn’t deter Anderson, who kept going to the well almost immediately each time.

In the end, there was zero doubt that Anderson was the new champion because he dominated the entire 25 minutes the main event title fight lasted, realizing his championship dreams a decade after winning The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) competition.

Check out some of the action below:

Moore's corner was all of us during that armbar! #BellatorBelfast LIVE NOW

Max

https://t.co/IDJcMOodNs pic.twitter.com/J2rPZ3Nz5r — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 22, 2024

KARL MOORE WITH THE ARMBAR ATTEMPT IN ROUND 3!



Anderson gets out and remains on top!#BellatorBelfast LIVE NOW

Max

https://t.co/IDJcMOodNs pic.twitter.com/LfWkO6kj83 — PFL (@PFLMMA) March 22, 2024

Related Anderson Open To Heavyweight Jump For Nemkov Trilogy

As for what’s next for “Overtime,” that remains to be seen, but Anderson recently revealed he wouldn’t be opposed to move up to the Heavyweight division in order to complete his trilogy against former 205-pound champion, Vadim Nemkov.

For complete Bellator Belfast results and play-by-play, click HERE!