Earlier tonight (Fri. March 22, 2024), Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull returned to action against Jeremy Kennedy in the co-main event of Bellator Belfast live on DAZN inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was a competitive fight that saw both men land good shots, but Pitbull would stop his opponent via accumulation of shots after a nasty combination in the third.

The fight started at a measured pace as both men found their range and went to work with their kicking attack. Pitbull was aggressive in his assault on the calf, whereas Kennedy found success to all targets. The counter puncher also stayed in his opponent’s face a bit more than usual, looking for his right overhand often.

In the second, Kennedy found some success with his wrestling, controlling the champion for a decent portion of the round. Pitbull’s calf kicks were still landing, however, and a low blow from Kennedy brought about a long pause in the action.

Things heated up in the third as Kennedy upped the aggression, dropping Pitbull briefly with a right hand. The Brazilian stood quickly but was bleeding openly after that exchange, and Kennedy added to the damage with an elbow in the clinch. Just as the Canadian seemed to be building momentum, a massive right hand from Pitbull took his legs away.

Pitbull surged, firing punches-in-bunches and heavy knees until his foe crumbled to the floor. Check out the highlight clip below:

It was a much needed win for the Brazilian, who lost his last two bouts in surprising fashion. However, it’s worth noting that his loss to Sergio Pettis occurred at Bantamweight, while his short-notice loss to Chihiro Suzuki took place at a catchweight of 154 pounds. At his most natural Featherweight class, the 36-year-old champion hasn’t lost since July 2021 to AJ McKee, and he avenged that defeat!

In short, Pitbull ain’t done yet.

