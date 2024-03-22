Face off! Amanda Ribas vs Rose Namajunas staredown video from UFC Vegas 89 weigh ins

Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas came face-to-face at the conclusion of the early (and official) UFC Vegas 89 weigh ins on Friday, just one day in front of their flyweight main event on ESPN and ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., March 23, 2024) at APEX in Las Vegas.

“The real question is, does [Namajunas] really want to be doing this anymore,” longtime referee “Big” John McCarthy said on the Weighing In podcast. “Because we always say, look, if you’re not 100 percent in, get out. It just doesn’t seem like she’s energized by the fight game. It doesn’t seem to be something that that’s where she wants to be. It’s just something that she’s good at. I don’t know.”

“We’ve had fighters on here before and they’ve talked about you need to find the right fight to motivates you,” co-host Josh Thomson explained. “She needs to find the right person that motivates her, that gets her inside that cage and gets her going. Joanna [Jedrzejczyk] did it. Weili [Zhang] did it. Jessica Andrade did it. I mean, like, certain fighters seem to motivate her, and she had her best performances against those fighters.”

