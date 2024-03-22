Live: UFC Vegas 89 early weigh ins video results | Ribas vs. Namajunas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 89 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound showdown between flyweight fan favorites Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas. The action gets underway this Sat. night (March 23, 2024) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a 265-pound co-headliner between heavyweight hurters Karl Williams and Justin Tafa.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which includes the middleweight showdown pitting Edmen Shahbazyan opposite AJ Dobson, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 89 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Ribas vs. Namajunas” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 89 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 89 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)

265 lbs.: Karl Williams (246.5) vs. Justin Tafa (264.5)

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5)

135 lbs.: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

145 lbs.: Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)

UFC Vegas 89 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

145 lbs.: Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (146)

135 lbs.: Miles Johns (136) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)

135 lbs.: Montserrat Rendon (135) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (135.5)

125 lbs.: Igor Severino (125) vs. Andre Lima (126)

265 lbs.: Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5)

