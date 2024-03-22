Francis Ngannou WBC rankings update: ‘Predator’ plummets hard following KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou is no longer ranked in the Top 10 of the WBC rankings.

In fact, “The Predator” won’t even make the Top 20 after getting brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua ahead of this week’s official update. That’s because the former UFC heavyweight champion, despite his impressive showing against Tyson Fury last fall, remains 0-2 in his professional boxing career.

Ngannou, 37, is now ranked No. 24 in the heavyweight division.

Here’s the current Top 25:

1. Anthony Joshua

2. Frank Sanchez

3. Agit Kabayel

4. Ajagba Nigeria

5. Jared Anderson

6. Daniel Dubois

7. Deontay Wilder

8. Filip Hrgovic

9. Zhilei Zhang

10. Martin Bakole

11. Joe Joyce

12. Bakhodir Jalolov

13. Arslanbek Makhmudov

14. Fabio Wardley

15. Luis Ortiz

16. Otto Wallin

17. Dereck Chisora

18. Justis Huni

19. Mourad Aliev

20. Jermaine Franklin

21. Charles Martin

22. Carlos Takam

23. Frazer Clarke

24. Francis Ngannou

25. Zhan Kossobutskiy

For context, Zhan Kossobutskiy is 19-1 with 18 knockouts.

“What I think something that’s happened is that they get me to the arena very early,” Ngannou told The MMA Hour. “Like my pickup time was 10:30 p.m. to go the arena and when we get to the arena, they tell us we are scheduled around 1:45 a.m. And then around 1 a.m., they come to the locker [room] and Joshua hasn’t arrived. So I’m like, ‘we’re fighting around the same time.’ Even during the week we were going to places and having to wait and [my coach] was complaining, ‘They do this kind of trick to get you tired.’ I didn’t know how important that was until fight week.”

Ngannou is expected to return to MMA for PFL at some point later this year.