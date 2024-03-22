Michael Chandler has confirmed that things are moving ahead with his long-awaited Conor McGregor showdown after the pair coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 series back in 2023.

Chandler has been stuck in limbo for 1.5 years, waiting for the McGregor match-up to finally come together. There were some fans who felt he was wasting his time waiting for an opponent who may never fight again, but his patience has apparently paid off.

In a new interview with TMZ Sports, “Iron Mike” said the bout is green-lit.

“I’ve got the official announcement,” Chandler said. “It’s happening this summer. I can’t tell you the actual date, but it’s happening this summer, yes!”

Chandler is in, McGregor is in. Now, we just have to wait for UFC to come out and confirm the news.

Excuse us for being suspicious, but “The Notorious” had previously announced a June 29, 2024, date in an attempt to pressure UFC into speeding up its booking process. UFC CEO, Dana White, eventually denied that was happening, and then got real wishy-washy on McGregor’s return in general.

Until the promotion announces something, we’re staying a bit skeptical (so is TMZ Sports). Indeed, the media outlet probed Chandler on whether a date was given and/or contracts were signed. What was the official status of the McGregor vs. Chandler fight?

“The official status is we have an agreement,” he said. “We are fighting this summer. We’ll let the court of public opinion speculate on a date, but it’s definitely this summer. We’re giving you a window we’re going to be fighting in.”

Don’t hold your breath.

For the latest TUF 31-related (and Conor McGregor) news and notes click here.