Bryan Barberena, Phillipe Lins, Josh Parisian & Carlos Candelario are no longer on the UFC roster according to @RosterTracker

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The ever-changing UFC roster has seen another update, its second purge in as many weeks. According to UFC Roster Tracker, four more athletes have been released from the promotion: Bryan Barberena, Philipe Lins, Carlos Candelario, and Josh Parisian. In addition, Joanne Wood has been removed from rankings eligibility after she retired following her UFC 299 victory over Maryna Moroz.

Barberena might be the biggest name of this batch of cuts. The 34 year old joined the roster in 2014 as a Lightweight but spent most of his career a 170 lbs. Notably, he handed Sage Northcutt his first loss, as well as putting on incredible scraps against the likes of Vicente Luque, Matt Brown, and Robbie Lawler. He’s lost four straight, however, including a bizarre 0-2 Middleweight run that saw him strangled by Gerald Meerschaert last weekend at UFC Vegas 88.

Lins also fought at UFC Vegas 88, but he won, defeating Ion Cutelaba via unanimous decision. The former PFL champion actually won four straight fights, so there are two possible options. On one hand, Lins could just be in negotiation with the promotion still and is ineligible to be ranked until he signs back with UFC. Conversely, Lins is well-paid for an unranked Light Heavyweight because of his PFL success, so perhaps UFC simply wasn’t willing to foot the “Monstro” bill any longer.

Like Wood, Parisian fought at UFC 299. Unfortunately, his bout versus hot prospect Robert Despaigne lasted just 18 seconds (watch it), and the knockout loss was his third defeat in a row. He ends his UFC career with a 2-5 record. Candelario’s run in the UFC was far shorter, as he went winless in two fights and missed weight in his sophomore performance.

Insomnia

Tim Means and Uros Medic are going to take lumps out of one another, no two ways about it.

I will never watch Road House, but I will watch all these goofy clips that land on my feed.

NGL…Conor McGregor seems to have really CRUSHED this #RoadhouseOnPrime role.



What do you guys think?



Hit or miss? pic.twitter.com/1uRJQAYn4v — Cody Merrow (@cody_merrow) March 21, 2024

Two quick clips that I found difficult to place. Answer (per usual) in the responses!

Hook off the jab pic.twitter.com/4aJhf3MdvA — 9h6st21 (@9h6st21_mma) March 21, 2024

Blue: Jab, switch to southpaw, jab off the hook, rear hand to the body… interupted by splayed fingers from red.



(The splayed fingers should give this one away) pic.twitter.com/viXSyWBJYd — 9h6st21 (@9h6st21_mma) March 21, 2024

Mark Hunt reactions are the only ones I want to read.

Fuck your 300 mill u scumbag anti trust lawyers sellout rodents pic.twitter.com/0ZzGfxChLq — mark richard hunt (@markhunt1974) March 21, 2024

Demetrious Johnson accuses UFC CEO Dana White of lying ... it couldn’t be, right?

Demetrious Johnson talks about his feud with Dana White and the UFC:



“I fought and fought, they specifically said we don’t give PPV points to flyweight guys.



When Dana White says I didn’t want PPV points, that’s not true. I asked for PPV points.



Look at CM Punk. This guy comes… pic.twitter.com/8O3GtoC3bE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 21, 2024

Weird dorks online are taking this clip of Jamahal Hill lightly rolling with Aljamain Sterling VERY seriously.

even if Hill does take down Alex, he shouldn’t worry about his grappling pic.twitter.com/sT05KvXaVd — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) March 21, 2024

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Verdonk was throwing clubs from close range.

One last upset to end a 10-hour night of fights.



Former K-1 champion Hiromi Wajima had enough after Darryl Verdonk's onslaught in round one.#k1max pic.twitter.com/fGDCgOVQ7O — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) March 20, 2024

A throwback “Thug Rose” finish!

A first-round flying armbar?? @rosenamajunas made her case for a UFC call-up at Invicta FC 5 pic.twitter.com/EFH5xr38t8 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 21, 2024

Four ounce Muay Thai is so nasty.

Random Land

A friendly fish.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 1998

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.