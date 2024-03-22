After a very forgettable show in UFC Vegas 88, where Tai Tuivasa got strangled (watch highlights), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remains in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 89. In the main event, former two-time Strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, takes on Amanda Ribas in the hopes of chasing Flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.

UFC Vegas 89 is a weak card, but features a few fun fights. So, before it goes down on ESPN (simulcast on ESPN+), let’s checkout some random storylines, tidbits and statistics ahead of showtime.

Rosey Apex

It is still pretty wild to think about, but Namajunas fights inside the Apex this weekend for the first time. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Thug” fought on “Fight Island,” which had no crowd at the time. Ever since, she has competed in front of sold-out crowds, including the iconic UFC 261 card and Madison Square Garden.

At UFC Vegas 89 media day, the former champion told MMAMania.com that she doesn’t mind the quiet Apex because it reminds her of her time on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Main Event Cherry

After 10 fights with the promotion, Ribas competes in her first-ever main event this weekend. The 30-year-old Brazilian has fought as high as the co-main event once before, but at UFC Vegas 89, takes the headlining spot.

Ribas is coming off a “Performance of the Night” spinning wheel kick technical knockout of Luana Pinheiro (watch highlights).

No Cuts

It is no secret that both women in the main event have competed most of their careers at Strawweight. For Namajunas, she has made it clear that even though she can make 115 pounds, Flyweight will be the division where she ends her career.

For Ribas, she has been up and down the past few years. In her last outing after she finished Pinheiro, the double division contender told the Strawweight division, “she is back.” But, when offered Namajunas at Flyweight, she couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

Flyweight Records

Ribas has a 2-2 record in the Flyweight division, while Namajuans is winless (0-1).

Bro Coming In Clutch

Karl Williams was initially supposed to fight Junior Tafa in the co-main event for UFC Vegas 89; however, when Junior stepped in on short notice as a replacement for his brother, Justin Tafa, against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298, he sustained too much damage to fight Williams. Well, his big brother returned the favor and stepped in for him ... and now we have Justin Tafa vs. Karl Williams in the co-headliner.

TAFA GANG!

Double Replacement

Another opponent switcheroo was in the “Featured Bout” of UFC Vegas 89. Edmen Shahbazyan was originally supposed to take on Dusko Todorovic and A.J. Dobson was scheduled against Tresean Gore at UFC 298. When both of their opponents withdrew, UFC paired Shahbazyan and Dobson against each other.

Shahbazyan is coming off a loss against Anthony Hernandez, while Dobson is coming off a win against Tafon Nchukwi.

Prospect vs. Prospect

Two very young prospects throw down this weekend as Cameron Saaiman fights Payton Talbott. While it is a little strange for the promotion to match up such young, promising fighters against each other, I’m totally cool with “Prospect vs. Prospect” matchups to see who is better and who should get pushed.

Saaiman is coming off his first professional loss against Christian Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 81, while Talbott scored a win in his Octagon debut against Nick Aguirre at UFC Vegas 82 (watch highlights).

WELCOME BACK!

After two years on the dreaded mixed martial arts (MMA) regional scene, 27-year-old Youssef Zalal returns to UFC. Zalal was released from the promotion after going 3-3-1, which included a unanimous decision loss to Ilia Topuria (it was Topuria’s UFC debut).

Zalal went back to grind on the regional scene after he was released and went undefeated (3-0) in MMA with three finishes. He also took a boxing and kickboxing fight, which happened the same night.

“The Moroccan Devil” takes on Billy Quarantillo.

#Moroccan MMA fighter Youssef Zalal spoke to Arab News about his return to @UFC , where he will take on Billy Quarantillo this weekend#UFCVegas89https://t.co/K8oDxGu5Om pic.twitter.com/6M5DaQoIJx — Arab News | Sport (@ArabNewsSport) March 21, 2024

TUF(ers)

Two fighters from the latest season of TUF 31 return to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 89.

The Lightweight winner, Kurt Holobaugh, FINALLY notched his first UFC win after going winless (0-4) in two separate stints when he submitted Austin Hubbard to claim the show title (watch highlights). Holobaugh takes on Trey Ogden.

Cody Gibson — who lost in the Bantamweight finals to Brad Katona after a “Fight of the Year” contender — still received a contract and will fight Miles Johns (who is stepping in on short notice for Davey Grant.)

This was such a brutal finish



Look out for @KurtHolobaugh next Saturday #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/tmAJjkW4hB — (@YazkoMotashobi) March 20, 2024

Welcome To UFC!

Five fighters are making their official promotional debuts this weekend at UFC Vegas 89:

Luis Pajuelo (8-1) takes on Fernando Padilla in the Featherweight division. Pajuelo is coming off a contract-winning performance on season seven of Contender Series against Robbie Ring, where he knocked him out in the first round. Pajuelo holds an 88 percent finish rate with seven knockouts and only one decision.

Steven Nguyen (9-1) fights Jarno Errens in the Featherweight division. Nguyen is coming off a contract-winning performance on season seven of Contender Series against A.J. Cunningham, where he finished him in the second round. Nguyen holds a 77 percent finish rate with four knockouts and three submissions.

Igor Severino (8-0) debuts against Andre Iima (7-0). Severino and Lima also come from season seven of Contender Series. Severino won his contract with a second round technical knockout and holds a 100 percent rate. Lima received his contract with a dominant unanimous decision over Rickson Zenidim. Lima has a 71 percent finish rate with five knockouts.

Darya Zheleznyakova (8-1) takes on Montserrat Rendon in the women’s Bantamweight division. Zheleznyakova comes from the Ares FC promotion, where she holds a win over former UFC fighter, Liana Jojua. She has a 63 percent finish rate with five knockouts.

Con esa finalización Luis Pajuelo selló su contrato! #UFCVega88 pic.twitter.com/gNZMwFScFo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 19, 2024

UFC Vegas 89 Fight Leader

The fighter with the most career fights competing at UFC Vegas 89 is Julian Erosa (39).

UFC Vegas 89 Fight Rookie

The fighter with the least amount of career fights competing at UFC Vegas 89 is Montserrat Rendon (six).

UFC Vegas 89 Knockout King

The fighter with the most amount of career knockouts competing at UFC Vegas 89 is Erosa (11). Shahbazyan is second (10).

UFC Vegas 89 Submission Savant

The fighter with the most amount of career submissions competing at UFC Vegas 89 is Erosa (12). Trey Ogden is second (11).

Winners And Losers

Sixteen fighters are coming off wins, while eight are coming off losses. Two fighters are coming off a “No Contest” (Johns, Ogden).

Multi-Divisions

Here are the divisions that will be on display this Saturday:

Two Heavyweight fights

One Middleweight fight

One Lightweight fights

Four Featherweight fights

Two Bantamweight fights

One Flyweight fight

One women’s Flyweight fight

One women’s Bantamweight fight

Beta Dog

According to DraftKings, UFC Vegas 89’s “biggest” underdog is Ribas at +180.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 89 fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance on ESPN (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 89: “Namajunas vs. Ribas” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.