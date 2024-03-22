Bellator MMA is officially back with its first-ever solo event under Professional Fighters League (PFL) ownership. The re-branded “Champions Series” will kick off later TODAY (Fri., March 22, 2024) inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, streaming live on DAZN (and MAX). Headlining the event will be a vacant Light Heavyweight title fight as Corey Anderson gets his third try to win the strap when he battles Karl Moore. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, puts his belt on the line against Jeremy Kennedy.

BELLATOR BELFAST QUICK RESULTS:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore

145 lbs.: Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy - Pitbull via third-round TKO

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery- Edwards via unanimous decision

155 lbs.: Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa - Sousa via first-round knockout

145 lbs.: James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo - Higo via unanimous decision

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi - Clarke via third-round submission (arm triangle)

155 lbs.: Oscar Ownsworth vs. Alfie Davis - Davis via unanimous decision

130 lbs: Nate Kelly vs. Jordan Elliott - Kelly via first-round knockout

265 lbs.: Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson - Bably via unanimous decision

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal - Trainer via unanimous decision

145 lbs: Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Sing Ruhil - Kelly via first-round submission (armbar)

BELLATOR BELFAST PLAY-BY-PLAY:

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Round 1: Kennedy opens things up with a left hand. Pitbull with a low kick in return. High kick misses for Kennedy. Another thunderous calf kick from the champion. Overhand right from Pitbull. Inside leg kick from Kennedy, and then another leg kick from Pitbull to the lead leg. Kick to the body from the challenger. Nice body kick lands for Kennedy. Inside leg kick from Pitbull. A lot of kicks thrown this round. Front kick for Pitbull. Pitbull continues to attack the legs. 10-9 Pitbull

Round 2: Another calf kick from Pitbull, what else is new? High kick from Kennedy is blocked. Good jab work from Kennedy, but Pitbull not taking a step back. Big right hand lands for Pitbull. Kennedy with a straight right hand that connects on the nose, he is starting to pick up the pace. Pitbull with a kick to the ankle, but it hasn’t slowed Kennedy down much. Kennedy gets the takedown. Pitbull back to his feet, but Kennedy remains in control against the fence. Low blow from Kennedy. Break in action to let the champ recover. Pitbull took almost the entire five minutes with 12 seconds left in the round. 10-9 Kennedy

Round 3: Kennedy comes out a big more aggressive. Overhand right lands for Pitbull. The champion going to the well again with the low kicks. Kennedy misses everything with a big left hook and then he drops Pitbull with a right hand, but the champion gets up right away. Pitbull is now cut and bleeding quite a bit. Kennedy pushes the champion up against the fence. Kennedy with some foot stops, knees up the middle. Pitbull trying to escape and eats a huge elbow from the champion. They break. Nice knee to the midsection lands for Kennedy, but Pitbull lands a huge right hand down the middle. Overhand right from the champ, and another one the rocks Kennedy, Pitbull is now hammering away. Shots to the body and he is pouring it on. Knees to midsection and Pitbull drops Kennedy. He pounces and starts unloading. The ref steps in to put an end to the fight. Wow. What a performance from the champion to snap his losing streak.

Final result: Pitbull def. Kennedy via third-round technical knockout (TKO)

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery

Round 1: Jeffery grabs a hold of Edwards right away and pushes him up against the cage. Edwards reverses position and, it’s reversed once again. Edwards gets the takedown and is now in side control. Jeffery gets back to his feet. He know has control against the fence. Edwards now reverses. Jeffery now reverses (again), and try’s to drive some knees in the mid-section. Nice knee up the middle lands for Jeffery. Edwards can not eat too many of these. It’s a grappling affair so far, Jeffery dominating it. Edwards manages to escape. Jeffery still pouncing and grabs a hold of the Brit against the cage once more. Nice elbow lands for Jeffery and now drives the knees to the inner thigh. They exchange low kicks to close out the first round. 10-9 Jeffery

Round 2: Edwards lands a nice uppercut as Jeffery lunges in. They grapple once again against the fence. Jeffery changes levels, can not get the takedown. He tries again, no go. Edwards manages to creat distance for a second and Jeffery once again gets a hold of him. Jeffery is dominating these grappling exchanges, Edwards simply can’t get the control he is looking for. Nice left hand lands for Jeffery before he changes levels again to a single leg. Edwards is showing great takedown defense here. Nonetheless, he has no answer for Jeffery’s grappling control. Edwards manages to spin out of trouble and he takes Jeffery’s back. He is drenched all over him until Jeffery shakes him off. That was a close round. 10-9 Jeffery.

Round 3: Nice upward elbow lands for Edwards. Left hand lands for Edwards, who looks a bit more aggressive here. Another big elbow lands for Edwards. Knee up the middles lands for Edwards. Takedown from Edwards, Jeffery back to his feet. Under hooks for Jeffery. They separate. Edwards looking for a takedown, pushes his for up against the cage. Knees from Jeffery. Nice shot to the body lands for Edwards and he starts unloading knees from the Muay Thai clinch. Nice elbow lands for Jeffery, return fire from Edwards. Knee to the midsection lands for Jeffery. Both men look spent in this final round. Good knee fro Jeffery. Jeffery shoots for a takedown, but it’s stuff as the final bell rings. 10-9 Edwards

Final result: Edwards def. Jeffery via unanimous decision

155 lbs.: Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa

Round 1: Sousa opens up with a left jab. Wilde stalking. Sousa comes in with another jab, eats a knee down the middle. Sousa goes for the takedown, stuffed. Wilde pressed up against the cage. Wilde reverses position for a second and they separate. Sousa with a wild overhand right, misses everything. Sousa is being very aggressive. Straight right down the middle for Wilde, both men are moving very fast in this opening frame. Wilde using his feet well, Sousa is shadowing him everywhere he goes. Looping left hand misses everything for Sousa. He is still stalking, not giving him an inch to breathe. Sousa is throwing bombs. Wilde doing pretty good so far to evade. Left hook clobbers Wilde and it knocks him out cold!!! WOW! What a shot from Sousa.

Final result: Sousa def. Wilde via first-round knockout

145 lbs.: James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo

Round 1: Both men a bit tentative to start things off. A minute into the fight, not much offense from either combatant. High kick from Higo, blocked. Front kick from Higo misses everything. Gallagher lunges in with a left hook, misses. Low kick finds its mark for Higo. Higo lands shot to the midsection. One-two lunging combo for Gallagher. Higo goes in for the takedown and he gets its. Side control now for the Brazilian. Gallagher trying to fence walk his way out of danger. Gallagher now looking for an ankle lock. Higo raining down bombs from top position. Gallagher not letting go. Higo is still dropping fire from the top to close out the round. 10-9 Higo.

Round 2: Once again each man is a little hesitant to go first. Higo circling, Gallagher stalking. Pump jabbing from Higo to gauge distance. Gallagher hasn’t popped anything off yet almost two minutes into this round. Low kick lands for Gallagher. Higo with a high kick, blocked. Gallagher looking for an opening, no luck. Higo on his heels for the most part of this round. Higo throws a kick to the body, caught. Gallagher unleashes a nice combo. Higo bouncing around a lot. Nice right hands lands for Gallagher. Front kick to the midsection lands for Gallagher. Low blow from Higo, a pause in action. Action resumes, they touch gloves, no hard feelings. Gallagher once again on the attack, Higo with another low kick. Gallagher with two straight jabs. Spinning back fist misses for Higo. Gallagher with that McGregor-like bounce. 10-9 Gallagher.

Round 3: Body kick to the midsection lands for Higo. Gallagher pressing forward. Higo gets a takedown and is looking to take his foes back. Gallagher staying strong with Higo pressed all over his back. Higo still holding on, no luck getting the takedown. And there it is. Side control now for Higo. Once again Gallagher using the cage to defend. Smart. Higo clobbering away. Higo going to work with his left hand, staying busy. Gallagher needs to escape if he wants a shot to win this. Hammer fists landing for Higo. He mounts, not good for Gallagher. Higo takes his back, continues to hammer away as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Higo

Final result: Higo def. Gallagher via unanimous decision

