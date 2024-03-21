Dana White reveals next opponent for Jake Paul: ‘If he beats Mike Tyson, he’s going to fight Clint Eastwood next’

UFC CEO Dana White loves Mike Tyson ... even when he’s being a DICK.

That’s why the Las Vegas fight boss is speaking out against the upcoming boxing match between the former heavyweight champion and celebrity pugilist Jake Paul, who will collide atop a special Netflix-streamed boxing event on July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

“I love Mike and I hate talking about it because he always gets mad at me when I talk about this stuff, but when the fight happens, he’ll be 58 years old,” White told the Pound 4 Pound podcast, proving (yet again) this stunt was fake. “There will be a 31-year age difference between these two. Jake Paul did fight a kid his age [Tommy Fury] and he lost. I just saw this thing on the Internet yesterday, I reposted it where it says if he beats Mike Tyson, he’s going to fight Clint Eastwood next. Clint Eastwood’s 93 years old.”

Perhaps the MVP graphics team can use a photo of Dirty Harry for the upcoming poster.

“I dunno man. Mike’s a grown-ass man, can do whatever the f—k he wants, and I'm gonna stay outta Mike’s business,” White continued. “What Jake wants, is Jake wants to make money. The people that follow Jake Paul don’t buy Jake Paul’s fights. So Jake Paul has to fight people who can actually sell pay-per-views.”

The Paul vs. Tyson news was met with a collective groan from the combat sports community, forcing “The Problem Child” to defend himself (and the booking) on social media. Their heavyweight contest is expected to be an exhibition bout, but that hasn’t stopped opportunistic bookies from laying odds on the mid-summer showdown.

Let’s just hope Paul doesn't “panic” after Tyson’s first punch.