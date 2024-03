Event: UFC 301: “Pantoja vs. Erceg”

Date: Sat., May 4, 2024

Location: Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil

Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 301 Main Event On ESPN+ PPV:

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

UFC 301 Main Card On ESPN+ PPV (10 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

185 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Makhmud Muradov

UFC 301 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN2/ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

125 lbs.: Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

125 lbs.: Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

145 lbs.: Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

UFC 301 Early ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

145 lbs.: Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

115 lbs.: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 301: “Pantoja vs. Erceg” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.