Struggling UFC vet Tito Ortiz ‘lost everything’ in 2020 crash, begs for solidarity in televised interview

Tito Ortiz needs your help, America.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, who joined the promotion’s Hall of Fame back in 2012, has been reduced to a blue-collar man. That didn’t stop him from relocating to Florida and opening his own restaurant — which is what most blue-collar workers do when the chips are down and the bills are due.

Maybe it’s time to stop stepping over dollars to pick up dimes.

I’m not sure what any of this has to do with Joe Biden or the border crisis but when Ortiz teams up with FOX News it’s a complete free-for-all.

“It’s not just Mexicans that are coming across the border,” Ortiz told FOX & Friends. “People don’t understand that. There’s children trafficking, there’s drugs that are coming across. All the cartel that are doing the things that American people don’t like, and you can see, all across the border, in Texas, Arizona, California, it’s shambles, and what the border control or, excuse me, the border patrol can’t take care of. And it’s because of the legislation and the policies that the Biden regime is doing right now.”

“It’s sad for this country,” Ortiz continued. “And I hope people listen to me, as a blue-collared man that has to relocate here in Florida, open my own business, Tito’s Cantina Tequila Bar & Grill, here in Cape Coral, to redo the American dream, because I lost everything after 2020. And it’s hard for me because I’m still trying to take care of my children as a blue-collar man. People, we need to come together, we need to make sure we make America great again.”

Ortiz, 49, has not competed since getting beaten to a pulp by former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva back in late 2021. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has not ruled out a return to MMA; however, nothing has materialized as of this writing.