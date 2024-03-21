Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves staredown, full press conference video replay for ‘KnuckleMania 4’

Former UFC welterweights Mike Perry and Thiago Alves came face-to-face at the KnuckleMania 4 press conference earlier this week in advance of their BKFC pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., April 27, 2024 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Ex-UFC heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee were also on hand ahead of their KnuckleMania 4 grudge match.

Next month’s fight card marks the first BKFC event in California after the commission voted (unanimously) to approve bareknuckle boxing in “The Golden State.” Elsewhere in the lineup, Mick Terrill takes on Lorenzo Hunt for the BKFC heavyweight title.

Check out the KnuckleMania 4 press conference video replay below:

Perry tried to freestyle during the presser but rhyming just isn’t his forte.

“Let’s see if Thiago makes it into the third round. If he chooses to get up off of that stool, he’s a fool! And I’m gonna put him in the ... pool.”

Okay.

