Literature class is in session (again) ...

Sean Strickland is going biblical in response to the recent statement from Ian Garry’s embattled wife, Layla Machado, accusing him of spreading more lies about their relationship.

Layla was thrust into the spotlight leading up to UFC 296 in Dec. 2023 after Strickland posted a social media video accusing her of being a sexual predator for marrying Garry, who is 13 years younger.

“Tarzan” fans dogpiled onto the couple, leading to numerous wild allegations being leveled at the two.

After three months, Layla finally pushed back against all the lies she blames Strickland for spreading. And she did it using Shakespeare, which is an interesting choice considering the reading level of many Internet haters these days.

And now Strickland — who has been branded an “idiot” in the past — is responding to her comment with his own ancient text references.

Alright demon.. I'll respond to you... Layla.. Delilah would be more fitting. pic.twitter.com/pZFdG0LKoS — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 20, 2024

“All right, succubus — I’ll give you what you want: attention,” Strickland said in a Twitter video. “I don’t want to call you by your name because if we know anything about demons, the moment you start using their name, it gives them power, and that’s all you want. Right? Power and attention.

“When you post a video this is why you talk about me,” Strickland continued. “When you post a video and you get those f—ing fake plastic t—ies and that tiny little dress and you realize, ‘Man, I’m an old lady. No one wants to see me half-naked in a dress.’ You think to myself, ‘How can I get the attention that I want?’ You talk about me. You bring my f—ing name up.

“You’ve never done anything,” he declared. “You’ve never accomplished anything. The only thing you’ve ever done is seduce famous men. And let me tell you why you’re such a despicable person. Everybody has gone and went and forgot about this. We’ve accepted it, we’ve accepted you as disgusting as it may seem. And you bring this back up and tarnish your husband’s name just because that little insecure succubus demon inside you wants attention.

“Whatever succubus cave you came from, just f—ing go back to it,” Strickland concluded.

Strickland has clearly moved on to bashing someone else he believes is everything wrong with society today (currently Navy SEALs). But, all signs indicate the legion of haters he sicced on Garry and his wife are still out there endlessly calling Layla a pedophile and other unhinged things.

It’s been surreal.

And it’s probably the same sad group that celebrated and amplified Dillon Danis’ endless attacks on Logan Paul’s fiancee leading up to their fight, and we very much doubt it’s the kind of attention Layla wants.

Time for a good ‘ole thump?

