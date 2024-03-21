Patricio Pitbull not deterred by losing streak (and doubters) ahead of Bellator Belfast title fight

Patricio Pitbull will attempt to snap a rare-two-fight losing streak this weekend (Fri., March 22, 2024) when he defends his Featherweight title against Jeremy Kennedy in the co-main event of Bellator Belfast, set to go down inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It’s a fight the Bellator champ has been eyeing for some time now, despite being matched up with two separate opponents just a few weeks ago.

“[Kennedy] was a guy that was already on my radar,” Freire told MMA Junkie. “Pico had just fought in Saudi Arabia. They had a fight, but they wouldn’t have time for a rematch to see who would fight me. So, Bellator offered me this opportunity so I took it. This is a guy that I was seeing for a long time for a possible opponent for my belt.”

Pitbull was set to face current PFL 145-pound champion, Jesus Pinedo, a few weeks ago at the “Champion vs. Champion” event in Saudi Arabia. But, after that fight was nixed as a result of injury suffered by Pinedo, the Brazilian bomber was then pegged to take on Gabriel Braga, who failed to make it to weigh-ins, resulting in another canceled fight.

Eager to get back into the cage, Pitbull, 36, says that he is also excited to show that his best days are far from behind him despite his recent skid.

“We’ll never be able to please everyone, and there will always be some hate,” Freire said. “In fact, those are the guys that keep us motivated. So, if they want to keep doubting me, please continue doing that.”

Pitbull’s last win came against Kleber Koike Erbst in Dec. 2022, before losing to Sergio Pettis in a Bantamweight title fight, and then to Chihiro Suzuki via first round knockout at Bellator X RIZIN 2 (highlights).

Another loss will be detrimental to the champion’s future prospects of facing and defeating PFL’s champion, too, so a win is of the utmost importance for the man many consider to be the face of Bellator.

