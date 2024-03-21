Live: Bellator Belfast ceremonial weigh-in video stream, official results | Anderson vs. Moore

Bellator MMA will kick off its “Champions Series” tomorrow (Fri., March 22, 2024) inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland airing live on Max. Headlining the card will be Corey Anderson and Karl Moore going toe-to-toe for the vacant Light Heavyweight belt. In the co-headlining gig, Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull puts his belt on the line against Jeremy Kennedy.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (Thurs., March. 21) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 2 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

Check out the full results below:

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Karl Moore (204.6)

145 lbs.: Champion Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)

185 lbs.: Fabian Edwards (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)

155 lbs.: Tim Wilde (155) vs. Manoel Sousa (155.6)

145 lbs.: James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)

135 lbs.: Ciaran Clarke (135.5) vs. Darius Mafi (135.3)

155 lbs.: Oscar Ownsworth (155) Alfie Davis (155.6)

145 lbs: Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Vikas Sing Ruhil (146)

265 lbs.: Abraham Bably (257.4) vs. Isaiah Pinson (242)

205 lbs.: Luke Trainer (203.8) vs. Grant Neal (205.4)

130 lbs.: Nate Kelly (129.1) vs. Jordan Elliott (129.5)

