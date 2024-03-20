Colby Covington: ‘Literal lab project’ Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson ‘within first two minutes’

Jake Paul appears to have the edge over his legendary next boxing opponent.

Believe it or not, the 27-year-old "Problem Child" is expected to enter the ring against the all-time boxing great, the 57-year-old "Iron" Mike Tyson, for his next time out. Paul vs. Tyson is booked for a Heavyweight encounter in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Tex., on July 20, 2024.

The match up has received much backlash, primarily due to the age gap between the two. In terms of experience, the iconic Tyson has a massive advantage with 58 professional matches (50-6, 2 no contests) to Paul's 10 (9-1). However, members of the combat sports community, like Colby Covington, believe the youth will be too big of a factor to overcome.

“I don’t like it at all,” Covington said on SOSCAST. “Mike still looks like a superhuman for 58, but he’s still 58 years old. He shouldn’t be fighting anymore. I don’t think it’s safe. I think it’s dangerous at that age. Your heart might explode. He gets hit in the head, he might have a brain bleed. That’s what I hope for. I hope Mike Tyson makes it through injury-free and doesn’t get hurt.

“I don’t like the fight,” he continued. “Jake’s in his mid-20s, and he’s doing every chemical known to man. He’s literally a lab project. They’re just juicing him up. Him and his brother [Logan]. Everybody knows that. The machine’s behind him, juicing him up, putting every chemical known to man [in]. So, I think it’s gonna end bad. Jake’s gonna probably knock him out within the first two minutes. If he doesn’t, then it’ll be because he’s carrying him, and he’s trying to make the freakshow look like it’s a competitive fight.”

Covington, 36, has been vocal about his disdain for the Paul brothers and expressed that he'd beat them in any type of fight if given the chance. In the future, Covington hopes to land a clash with Ireland's Ian Machado Garry in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Whether or not that match up gets booked remains to be seen.

Until then, "Chaos" will root for the legendary boxer to turn back the clock against Paul.

“I hate the fight,” Covington said. “I think it takes away from Mika Tyson’s legacy when a guy like this comes in and beats him. A ‘YouTuber’ comes in and beats the baddest man on the planet and most feared man.”