UFC Vegas 89’s Payton Talbott: ‘I think there’s a lot of frauds who are undefeated’

Payton Talbott hopes to be the next big thing in Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Bantamweight division.

An intriguing prospect clash is on tap for UFC Vegas 89 this weekend (Sat., March 23, 2024) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Talbott (7-0) will make his sophomore Octagon appearance in the promotion’s deep 135-pound division against South Africa’s Cameron Saaiman (9-1).

Both fighters are 25 and 23, respectively, with potentially very long careers ahead of them. Saaiman will look to rebound off his first career loss with a win over Talbott. The Las Vegas-born combatant understands the target that comes with a flawless record and that there’s still plenty to prove.

However, he thinks he’s done so compared to others who have yet to lose.

“I think there’s a lot of frauds that are undefeated,” Talbott said at UFC Vegas 89 media day. “There’s a lot of guys who haven’t been tested. So, I always understand the suspicion, and I am beatable. Everybody is.

“You gotta look at the regional scene because I’m only 1-0 in the UFC,” he concluded.

Like many young prospects in UFC since Contender Series arrived in 2017, Talbott earned his promotional contract with a unanimous decision win over Reyes Cortez in Aug. 2023. His UFC debut came against Nick Aguirre, whom he submitted with a third round rear-naked choke in Nov. 2023 (watch highlights).

“I think I’m being tested,” Talbott said. “I lose all the time in the training room. That’s where I get a lot of my lessons, and I’ve lost a lot throughout life.

“I wasn’t super happy with my last performance, but I think I really got tested with my last opponent because it was just a stylistic nightmare for me, and I still came out with the win,” he concluded.

