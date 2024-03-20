‘La Loba’ returns! Lucero Acosta vs. Alejandra Lara flyweight main event tops Combate Global card on May 11

Mexico vs. Colombia!

Fast-rising flyweight sensation Lucero Acosta will make her return to “La Jaula” against former Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara atop the upcoming Combate Global card on Sat., May 11, 2024 in Miami, Fla., airing live on Fuse (English) and Univision (Spanish).

“This fight between ‘La Loba’ and ‘Azul’ Lara is between two of the most celebrated women’s mixed martial artists in the Americas, and we look forward to it being the most watched women’s fight in MMA history,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren.

Acosta (5-2) is the winner of three straight, which includes her technical knockout victory over Manuela Marconetto at Combate’s “Ireland vs. Mexico” event late last year. Lara (9-7) is looking to blast her way back into the win column after spending the last six years competing under the Bellator MMA banner.

The May 11 fight card will also feature a featherweight co-main event between unbeaten rivals Mauricio Rios (4-0) and Tony “The Conqueror” Cortez (2-0). In addition, welterweight standout Ovidio Bojorquez (5-3) collides with 170-pound stalwart Jimmie “Jimbo Slice” Pace Jr. (3-1) in main card action.

