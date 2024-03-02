Highlights! Hard-hitting UFC Heavyweight veteran scores brutal bareknuckle knockout (with a little extra) | Gamebred MMA 7

“Vanilla Gorilla” is back!

Chase Sherman made a huge statement tonight at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 7 (Sat., Mar. 2, 2024) when he violently disposed of Alex Nicholson via knockout in the first round LIVE on KICK from inside Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

The fight between Sherman and Nicholson did not last long, but it was brutal for as long as it lasted. Nicholson lit Sherman up early with jabs and heavy punches, but ultimately it was Sherman landing a left hook that shut his opponent’s lights off. Sherman landed some nasty extra shots afterward because the referee did not jump in.

Check out the knockout below.

Chase Sherman sleeps Alex Nicholson!!

“The Vanilla Gorilla” might have set himself up for a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight title shot with his brutal win, but more will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Sherman, 34, is now 2-0 under Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA and is riding a two-fight win streak since getting released from the UFC last year after going 4-11 with the promotion.

Nicholson, 33, had his winning streak snapped and his undefeated streak in bareknuckle competition. He’ll look to rebound in his next outing.

